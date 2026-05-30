Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, claps the fans after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Italian goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi from Atalanta.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Arsenal have been tracking him for more than a year and could look to make a move in the coming weeks, according to TuttoAtalanta.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has kept 17 clean sheets in all competitions this season, and there is no doubt that he could be an interesting addition for Arsenal. However, they have David Raya at their disposal, and the Italian would struggle for regular opportunities.

Raya has been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, and it is highly unlikely that Arsenal will drop him from the starting lineup in order to accommodate Marco Carnesecchi.

Italian will not want to accept the role of a backup goalkeeper at Arsenal. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he needs to play regularly. Sitting on the bench at Arsenal would be detrimental to his growth.

Arsenal have a good relationship with the agent of the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who also represents Riccardo Calafiori. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to make an offer to sign the player.

The opportunity to play for a club like Arsenal can be exciting for most players. They have won the Premier League title this season and finished as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Italian outfit will not want to lose an important player like him either. They could make it difficult for Arsenal to sign the player. Carnesecchi has a contract with the Italian club until 2028 and they could demand a premium.