Arsenal may have to pay over £80 million to sign 23-year-old England international

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly increasing their interest in Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, with the England international emerging as one of Mikel Arteta’s key attacking targets for the summer.



According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of the 23-year-old, but Aston Villa are not planning to make things easy.

Villa are expected to demand at least £80 million, and some reports suggest the final figure could rise even higher if Chelsea, Manchester United or other interested clubs join the race properly.

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Rogers has become one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking players over the last two seasons.

He is powerful, direct, technically sharp and comfortable playing in different roles across the front line.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Morgan Rogers

That versatility is probably one of the main reasons Arsenal like him so much.

Arteta loves players who can operate in more than one position, and Rogers can play as a No.10, wide forward or even as a more advanced attacking midfielder.

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His 2025-26 season at Villa was also impressive. He was a major part of Unai Emery’s team and rarely missed a game, with one Villa-focused report listing him at 37 Premier League appearances, 10 goals and six assists.

That kind of output, combined with his age and physical profile, makes him a very attractive option.

From Arsenal’s point of view, this move makes sense. They have just won the Premier League and are now trying to build a squad capable of staying at the top.

Adding Rogers would give them more depth, more unpredictability and another player who can carry the ball through tight spaces.

He would also reduce some of the creative burden on Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and the rest of Arsenal’s attacking core.

Arsenal would need to pay a premium fee

But the price is the big issue. £80 million is a serious fee, especially for a player who is still developing.

Villa are in a strong position because Rogers is important to them and they have no reason to sell cheaply.

Rogers would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, but only if the fee stays sensible.

He looks like an Arteta player: strong, intelligent, hard-working and flexible. He would give Arsenal something slightly different in attack.

That said, Arsenal cannot afford to get carried away. At £80 million or more, expectations become huge. Rogers is talented, but he is not yet a guaranteed superstar.

If Villa refuse to negotiate below a massive fee, Arsenal should keep other options open. Rogers would improve them, but the champions need smart spending, not emotional spending.

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