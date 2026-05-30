Arsenal’s dreams of a historic European crown ended in total heartbreak at the Puskás Aréna as PSG retained their Champions League title following a grueling 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

With the match locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of high-stakes football, the defining moment fell to Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Stepping up to take the must-score fifth penalty for the Gunners, the Brazilian central defender lost his composure and fired his effort high over the crossbar into the Budapest sky, handing PSG back-to-back Champions League titles.

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How the final reached its shootout dramatic finish

Mikel Arteta’s side could not have dreamed of a better start to the final.

Kai Havertz put the newly-crowned Premier League champions ahead in just the sixth minute, showing immense composure to slot his finish past Matvey Safonov.

Arsenal looked structurally secure for large periods of the game, frustrating Luis Enrique’s star-studded frontline.

However, PSG struck back in the second half. Following a reckless challenge inside the area from Mosquera, the French giants were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute.

Ousmane Dembele stepped up under immense pressure and coolly converted to level the scoreline.

Despite frantic, end-to-end exchanges across the remainder of regular time and a tense extra-time period, neither side could break the deadlock.

Heartbreak for the Gunners

The match ultimately shifted to a nerve-shredding penalty shootout, where the weight of expectations seemed to take its toll on the north London side.

While Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, and Viktor Gyokeres successfully converted their spot-kicks, an earlier miss from Eberechi Eze left Arsenal with no margin for error.

PSG’s penalty takers remained clinical, leaving Gabriel with the monumental task of keeping Arsenal’s hopes alive.

His subsequent miss triggered wild celebrations from the PSG squad, who became just the second club in the modern Champions League era to retain the famous trophy.

Gabriel misses his penalty ? PSG WIN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!!! ? ? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6XSuU3xqsN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Strong season for Arsenal despite Champions League defeat

Despite the heartbreak in Budapest, Arsenal can reflect on a highly successful season under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners ended a 22-year wait for a league title, winning the Premier League in convincing fashion with a seven-point margin over Manchester City.

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Their Champions League campaign was also impressive, with Arsenal going unbeaten throughout the competition until the final, where they suffered their only defeat on penalties.

There is clear evidence of continued progress under Arteta, with the club now firmly established among Europe’s elite once again.