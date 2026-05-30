Arsenal boost ahead of Champions League final as update on Timber and Madueke has emerged

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a timely boost ahead of the Champions League final, with Jurrien Timber and Noni Madueke both available for selection against Paris Saint-Germain.



Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Timber is fit and ready for the final in Budapest, while Madueke is also available, according to Fabrizio Romano.

That is massive news for Arsenal, especially with the club preparing for one of the biggest matches in its history.

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The Gunners face PSG at the Puskás Aréna today as they look to win their first ever Champions League title.

Timber’s return feels particularly important. The Dutch defender has been out since March, so there were real doubts over whether he would be fit in time for the final.

Timber’s return solves huge problem for Arteta

But Arteta has now made it clear that he is available, which gives Arsenal a much-needed option on the right side of defense.

That could be crucial because PSG have serious attacking quality.

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Arsenal may need Timber’s pace, strength and defensive intelligence against dangerous wide players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé.

Reuters reported that Timber could be a key figure in dealing with PSG’s left-sided threat, especially with Arsenal trying to stop the French champions from controlling the wide areas.

Madueke being available is also useful, even if he may not start. In a final, having attacking options from the bench can change everything.

His direct running, pace and ability to take defenders on could be valuable late in the game if Arsenal need fresh energy.

Gunners will be without the English right-back

The only confirmed negative for Arsenal is Ben White’s absence.

Arteta has no suspension problems, but White is not available, which makes Timber’s recovery even more important.

Timber does not necessarily have to be perfect after so long out. He just needs to give Arsenal stability, aggression and composure. Against a PSG side full of pace and flair, that could be priceless.

This is the kind of update that can lift a dressing room before a final. Arsenal already had momentum. Now they have a stronger squad too.

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