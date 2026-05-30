Arsenal could lose Premier League winning defender to Barcelona as they step up interest

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Barcelona are reportedly looking at Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié as they search for a new left-sided centre-back this summer.



According to the Daily Mail, the Catalan club are exploring whether a move could be possible, even though Arsenal currently hold the strongest position.

Hincapié spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Arsenal, with the deal including a £45 million option to buy.

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That option would see the Ecuador international sign a five-year contract with the Gunners if activated.

Arsenal have not publicly confirmed the permanent deal, and Barcelona appear to be watching closely in case there is any opening.

Barcelona have stepped up interest in Hincapié

It is easy to understand why Barcelona like Hincapié. He is left-footed, aggressive, quick across the ground and comfortable playing as either a centre-back or left-back.

That versatility makes him very useful for modern teams, especially clubs like Barcelona who want defenders who can build from the back rather than just defend the box.

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For Arsenal, though, this should be a pretty simple decision. Hincapié played an important role during their Premier League title-winning season, making 25 league appearances and giving Mikel Arteta valuable depth across the back line.

Barcelona have reportedly been searching for a left-sided centre-back after cooling their interest in Alessandro Bastoni, which is why Hincapié has now come into the conversation.

The problem for Barcelona is that Arsenal hold the advantage. They negotiated the option when they signed him from Leverkusen last summer, and unless they decide not to use it, Barça may struggle to get involved properly.

Arsenal should make the Hincapié deal permanent

Reuters reported at the time of the loan that Arsenal secured the option as part of the agreement, meaning the Gunners effectively control the next step.

Arsenal should not overthink this. £45 million for a 24-year-old left-sided defender with title-winning experience already looks like good business in today’s market.

Barcelona’s interest is flattering, but it should also act as a warning. If Arsenal delay too long, other clubs will try to create uncertainty.

Hincapié fits Arteta’s squad perfectly because he covers multiple positions and brings intensity to the defence.

For Barcelona, he would be a smart signing. For Arsenal, letting him slip away would feel unnecessary.

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