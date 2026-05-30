(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal are up against PSG in the UEFA Champions League final, and they have taken an early lead.

Kai Havertz smashed the ball into the roof of the net in the 6th minute to put his side ahead.

Watch: Dream start for Arsenal as Kai Havertz scores six minutes into the final with a thumping finish

PSG have been in control despite early setback

Arsenal have looked quite impressive defensively, and they are well organised at the back. However, they have not been able to control the game in the middle of the park.

PSG have been dominating possession and creating chances. BBC pundit and former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes it is a major issue for Arsenal right now, and they will need to fix it if they want to stay in control of the game.

Sutton said: “The issue Arsenal have had since they scored is that they can’t keep the ball. PSG keep coming at them, wave after wave.”

Arsenal need more control

PSG have multiple quality attackers at their disposal, and they might eventually find a way through if Arsenal continue to sit deep and consistently lose the ball in the middle of the park.

Arsenal have quality midfielders at their disposal, and they should be doing a lot better in the middle of the park. They will need to control the game and create opportunities for themselves as well. Sitting against a world-class attacking team could prove to be fatal.

Arsenal will need leaders like Declan Rice to step up in the middle of the park and win the ball back for their team. They have been exceptional defensively throughout the season, but they cannot afford to be way too reactive against PSG, who have been scoring freely all season.