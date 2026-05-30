Jeremy Doku of Manchester City runs with the ball while under pressure from Malo Gusto of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on April 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Danish attacking prodigy Mikkel Bro Hansen.

According to a report from Tipsbladet, Newcastle United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old attacker as well.

The English clubs have been monitoring his progress this season, and they have sent Scouts to watch him in action. The player has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances for the Denmark under-17 team, and he is regarded as a top prospect for the future.

The opportunity to move to England could be quite exciting for the youngster, and it remains to be seen whether the clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United decide to push for him this summer.

However, Hansen needs to focus on his development for now. He is unlikely to be a regular starter in the Premier League, and it would make sense for him to stay with a team where he can regularly compete at a relatively high level. Regular football and exposure could bring out the best in him. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs. For now, the focus should be on his development.

Meanwhile, the talented attacker has a contract with Bodo/Glimt until the summer of 2027. The Norwegian outfit will be under pressure to sell the player this summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Ideally, they should look to convince the young attacker to sign a new deal with them. His contract situation has put them under pressure, and English clubs could look to make the most of it.