(Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/Catherine Ivill - AMA/ via Getty Images)

Chelsea have brutally mocked Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat with a cheeky post on social media.

The Gunners suffered ultimate heartbreak at the Puskás Aréna on Saturday night, falling 4-3 in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain after the match ended 1-1 following extra time.

While Mikel Arteta’s squad was left devastated on the pitch in Budapest, Chelsea’s social media team wasted absolutely no time reminding their London rivals of the strict footballing hierarchy in the capital.

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Chelsea mock Arsenal with cheeky Champions League dig

Almost the exact moment that Gabriel Magalhaes sent Arsenal’s final penalty high over the crossbar to confirm PSG’s victory, Chelsea’s official X account uploaded a seemingly innocent advertisement for their Stamford Bridge stadium tours.

However, the phrasing left no doubt about its true intent. The post pointedly read, “Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies,” accompanied by two star emojis and a prominent, gleaming image of the famous Champions League trophy.

The two stars directly represent the Blues’ own European triumphs in 2012 and 2021.

By framing Stamford Bridge as the capital’s true home of silverware at the precise moment of Arsenal’s defeat, the brutal, cold-blooded jibe quickly went viral, racking up thousands of interactions from delighted Chelsea supporters and furious Gunners fans alike.

Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies. ? Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now. ???? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 30, 2026

Arsenal yet to win Champions League trophy

The reason the subtle dig cut so deep for the north London faithful is rooted in a historic vulnerability.

Despite their incredible domestic success, including breaking a 22-year drought to secure the Premier League title earlier this month, Arsenal have still never won the Champions League.

The agonizing defeat to PSG marks the second time the Gunners have fallen at the final hurdle, matching their solitary 2006 final loss to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain the only club in London to have ever hoisted Europe’s most prestigious prize.

By twisting the knife on social media, the Blues made sure that even on a night when they weren’t on the pitch, Arsenal were reminded of the massive historical gap that still separates the two rivals.