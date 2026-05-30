Free agent Bernardo Silva is set to be offered the chance to play in La Liga next season

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly giving serious thought to signing Bernardo Silva this summer, with sources telling ESPN that the former Manchester City midfielder is now a “real option” for the Spanish champions.



Silva, 31, is available on a free transfer after confirming he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires in June.

After nine successful years at the Etihad, the Portugal international is ready for a new challenge, and Barcelona are once again in the conversation.

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Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Saudi clubs and MLS sides have also shown interest, but Barça appear to be one of the most attractive possibilities.

This is not a new story. Barcelona have admired Bernardo for years, but the deal was always complicated because of Man City’s asking price and Barça’s financial issues.

Bernardo Silva is a free agent this summer

Now the situation is different. Because he is a free agent, there is no transfer fee involved, which makes the operation far more realistic.

Barcelona have already started the summer aggressively.

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Barca have completed a deal for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for an initial €70 million, and Bernardo could be another statement signing as Hansi Flick looks to keep the team at the top after winning La Liga.

For Barcelona, Bernardo makes a lot of sense. He is experienced, technically brilliant, comfortable in tight spaces and can play in midfield or on the right.

That kind of intelligence suits Barça perfectly. He is not the fastest player anymore, but he still has the brain and control to influence big matches.

Should Barcelona sign a player past his peak?

The question is whether Barcelona really need him. They already have plenty of midfield quality, and at 31, Bernardo is more of a short-term elite solution than a long-term project.

However, reports suggest he may be willing to accept a reduced salary to make the move happen, which would make the deal more attractive.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona feels like one of those transfers that should have happened years ago. His style has always looked perfect for the club.

He keeps the ball, works hard, reads the game beautifully and rarely looks rushed.

The only concern is timing. Barcelona are not signing the 26-year-old version of Bernardo. They are signing a 31-year-old who has played a lot of intense football under Pep Guardiola.

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