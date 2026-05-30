Curtis Jones celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Italian champions Inter Milan are looking to sign the 25-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to sanction his departure.

The midfielder struggled to get regular opportunities this past season, but Liverpool has now made a managerial change. Arne Slot has been sacked by Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether the new manager is prepared to offer him an important role in the team.

There is no doubt that he’s a quality player and has been very useful to Liverpool over the years. Selling him could prove to be a mistake. Liverpool are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park, and keeping the versatile midfielder at the club should be a priority for them.

According to reports via SportWitness, the player could cost around €30 million. Inter Milan certainly has the financial resources to get the deal done, and the technically gifted star will help them improve. He is capable of operating in multiple roles, and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Jones currently has a year left in his deal with Liverpool. If the Reds can convince him to sign a new contract, it will be difficult for the Italian to get the deal done.

Liverpool will not want to lose a player of his quality for free next summer. If the midfielder decides not to extend his deal with the club, it would be wise for the Premier League to sell him.

Jones needs regular opportunities at this stage of his career, and Liverpool will need to offer him an important role in the team in order to keep him at the club.