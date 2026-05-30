Just In: Liverpool confirm Arne Slot departure, Spaniard favourite to get the job

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially confirmed that Arne Slot has left his role as head coach with immediate effect, bringing an unexpectedly short but eventful chapter at Anfield to an end.

Slot leaves Liverpool with a Premier League title on his CV, but the club have decided to move in a different direction after a disappointing follow-up campaign.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, and after an end-of-season review, the hierarchy have chosen to begin the search for a new head coach.

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Andoni Iraola is now seen as the clear early favourite to replace him, with Fabrizio Romano among those reporting that the former Bournemouth boss is firmly in the frame.

This is a huge decision from Liverpool, because Slot’s spell was not a complete failure.

Arne Slot won the Premier League in his debut season

Winning the Premier League in his first season after replacing Jurgen Klopp was a serious achievement, and many managers would have earned more time off the back of that alone.

But football moves quickly, especially at a club like Liverpool. The 2025-26 season exposed too many problems.

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Performances dropped, the team lost intensity, and the mood around Anfield became more tense.

Reports have pointed to frustration from supporters after flat displays and poor results, while Liverpool’s style of play was also questioned heavily during the campaign.

The timing also makes sense from the club’s point of view. Liverpool are already heading into a major summer rebuild, with several experienced players leaving or expected to leave.

If the board felt Slot was no longer the right man, making the change now gives the next coach a chance to shape the transfer window properly.

Andoni Iraola is favourite to become the next Liverpool boss

Iraola would be an interesting appointment. His Bournemouth side were known for energy, pressing and brave football, which fits the kind of identity Liverpool supporters usually connect with.

He also has a past working relationship with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, which could help the transition.

This is a ruthless call from Liverpool, but not a shocking one. Slot won the league, and that deserves respect, but the club clearly felt the team was moving in the wrong direction.

The big challenge now is making sure the next appointment is not just a reaction.

Iraola could be a very smart choice because his football has the urgency and aggression Liverpool fans want to see again.

But managing Bournemouth and managing Liverpool are completely different pressures.

Liverpool’s decision only works if they back the next manager properly. They need a new identity, new leaders and smart recruitment. Slot’s exit is only the first step.

The real test is what Liverpool do next.

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