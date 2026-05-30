(Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Kai Havertz has given Arsenal a dream start in the Champions League final against PSG.

The goal comes in the sixth minute out of nothing. A clearance from the back is blocked by a charging Leandro Trossard, which sends Havertz through on goal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Kai Havertz goal vs PSG gives Arsenal dream start

The German showcases incredible speed with the ball as he drove forward before producing a thumping finish past Matvey Safonov.

The PSG keeper could do nothing but just watch as the fierce strike went past him into the top of the net.

It is the perfect start for Mikel Arteta. Watch the goal below:

HAVERTZ SCORES THE OPENER! ?@Arsenal lead in the UEFA Champions League final! ? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3DeO98WUXF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Kai Havertz joins Champions League elite

With his blistering early strike against PSG, Kai Havertz has written his name into the history books.

The German international has become just the third player in football history to score in a Champions League final for two different clubs.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Havertz, who famously netted the match-winner for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2021 final, has now repeated his big-game heroics for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He joins an exclusive club that includes Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Real Madrid) and Mario Mandzukić (Bayern Munich and Juventus) as the only players to achieve this remarkable feat in the modern Champions League era.

The early goal sets an explosive tone for the rest of the final, putting Arsenal in the driving seat as they hunt for European glory, having already won the Premier League, while PSG are left searching for an immediate response to the German’s historic moment.