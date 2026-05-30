Klopp targeted for dream move as high-profile club make their intentions clear

(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Al-Ittihad are reportedly interested in making Jürgen Klopp their next major managerial appointment, but for now, it looks more like a dream than a realistic plan.



The Saudi Pro League side are searching for a new direction after the departure of Francisco Conceição, and Klopp is seen internally as an ideal candidate, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

However, despite genuine admiration for the former Liverpool boss, there are no advanced talks and nothing is currently developing.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Klopp is happy in his role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, and those close to the situation believe it would be extremely difficult to convince him to return to day-to-day coaching in Saudi Arabia.

It is easy to understand why Al-Ittihad would want Klopp. He is one of the biggest managerial names in world football, and his reputation remains huge after his time at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp changed the fortunes of Liverpool

He won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup during his spell at Anfield, while also rebuilding the club’s identity and connection with supporters.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For a club like Al-Ittihad, appointing Klopp would be a massive statement. It would instantly raise their profile, attract global attention and send a message that they want to compete with the biggest names in Saudi football.

But wanting Klopp and actually getting him are two very different things.

The main issue is that Klopp does not appear ready to return to management.

Since leaving Liverpool in 2024, he has repeatedly made it clear that he is enjoying life away from the pressure of coaching every day.

He is now focused on his Red Bull role, which gives him influence in football without the same stress and schedule that comes with being a manager.

There is also the financial side. Reports suggest Al-Ittihad would need extra Ministry backing to even make a serious push for Klopp.

Without that support, the club cannot provide the level of financial package or project needed to tempt him.

German manager is unlikely to join the Saudi league

Klopp’s agent has also reportedly shut down the idea of him taking the job in 2026, making the situation even clearer.

Al-Ittihad are right to admire Klopp, but this feels unrealistic. Klopp is not the type of coach who returns just for money.

He needs the right project, the right emotional connection and the right timing.

Saudi football can attract big names, but Klopp feels different. He left Liverpool because he needed a break from the intensity of management, not because he was waiting for the biggest offer.

For Al-Ittihad, it may be smarter to chase a top coach who is actually ready for the job now. Klopp might be the dream, but at the moment, that dream looks very far away.

Liverpool ready to sell midfielder Arne Slot called ‘quality player’ for just £35 million