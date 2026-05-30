Arne Slot's Liverpool future is uncertain (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have decided to part ways with Arne Slot and are already looking for a potential replacement.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the club hierarchy held talks about the disappointing season and has decided to make a change. Crunch talks were held on Friday and Saturday to determine the fate of the Netherlands manager.

Andoni Iraola to manage the Reds

It appears that Andoni Iraola is set to take over as the next manager of Liverpool. The report claims that the manager has impressed with his exploits at Bournemouth this season, and Liverpool director, Richard Hughes, knows him well from their time together at the South Coast club.

The 43-year-old Spanish manager is on the radar of multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can act quickly and get the deal done. The opportunity to manage one of the world’s biggest clubs will be exciting for Iraola.

Iraola could be the perfect fit

Liverpool have been criticised for their lack of identity and intensity this season. Someone like Iraola could be a very intelligent addition. He impressed with his high intensity, attacking football with the Cherries, and he could be the ideal manager for Liverpool’s current set of players.

Liverpool invested in top-quality attackers during the summer of 2025, but Slot never really managed to get the best out of them. Iraola could be the man to unlock their true potential. The Cherries finished sixth in the table, just three points adrift of Liverpool this season.

He worked wonders at the South Coast club with limited resources, and he will get significant backing at Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether he can help them bounce back strongly and win a major trophy next season.

That said, his lack of experience managing an elite club and the lack of UEFA Champions League experience could be a concern.