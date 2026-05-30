Liverpool can solve right-back problems in July due to release clause condition

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries as they look for solutions on the right side of their defence this summer.



According to the Daily Mail, the Dutch international has emerged as an option for the Reds, with Liverpool dealing with uncertainty around both Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

Bradley has been recovering from a significant knee injury, while Frimpong’s first season at Anfield has been disrupted by fitness issues and inconsistent form.

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Dumfries, meanwhile, could be available for around €25 million due to a release clause in his Inter contract that is expected to become active in July.

This is the kind of link that makes sense when you look at Liverpool’s squad situation.

Liverpool are looking for a reliable right-back

After Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, the club needed a new long-term plan at right-back.

Frimpong arrived with a big reputation, but things have not gone smoothly.

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Injuries have slowed him down, and there are still questions about whether he is more suited to being a wing-back or wide midfielder than a traditional right-back.

Bradley, meanwhile, is talented and highly rated, but his injury record has become a concern.

He underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury against Arsenal in January, and Liverpool have had to manage without him for a large part of the season.

That is where Dumfries becomes interesting. At 30, he is not a long-term project, but he is experienced, physical, aggressive and used to playing in high-pressure matches for Inter and the Netherlands.

Dumfires move feels like a no-brainer for the Reds

His €25 million clause makes him relatively affordable in today’s market, especially for a player with Champions League and international experience.

For Arne Slot, Dumfries would offer something different. He is not as technical or creative as Trent was, but he brings power, direct running and a real threat at the back post.

In certain games, that could be extremely useful. Dumfries would be a sensible short-term signing for Liverpool, but not necessarily a perfect one.

He would give them reliability, experience and physical presence, which they badly need.

Liverpool must be careful not to treat him as the full answer to their right-back problem.

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