Liverpool ready to sell midfielder Arne Slot called 'quality player' for just £35 million

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be preparing to cash in on Curtis Jones this summer, with Inter Milan among the clubs interested in signing the midfielder.



According to The Times, Liverpool value the England international at around £35 million, despite the fact he has only one year left on his contract.

Inter have been monitoring Jones for months and are now expected to revisit the situation, while a few Premier League clubs are also believed to be keeping an eye on him.

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This is a tricky one for Liverpool because Jones is not just any squad player.

He came through the academy, understands the club, and has had some strong moments in the first team.

At 25, he is also at an age where he should be entering his best years rather than sitting on the fringes.

Curtis Jones is coming to the end of his Liverpool career

The problem is his contract. Jones’ current deal expires in 2027, and there has been no major progress over an extension.

That puts Liverpool in a difficult position. If they keep him without a new deal, they risk losing him for nothing next year.

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If they sell now, they can bring in a decent fee and use that money during what is expected to be another busy summer rebuild.

Inter’s interest makes sense. They previously looked at Jones in January, and his energy, ball-carrying and ability to play in different midfield roles would suit Serie A.

He has even been used at right-back by Arne Slot this season because of Conor Bradley’s injury issues, which shows his tactical flexibility.

Jones has been called a ‘quality player’ by Liverpool boss Slot.

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For Liverpool, this summer is already full of big decisions. Ibrahima Konaté is set to leave on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal, while the club are also reshaping the squad after a disappointing campaign.

With Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson also leaving, Liverpool are trying to balance experience, wages and future planning carefully.

Selling Jones would hurt emotionally, but it may be the sensible football decision.

He is a good player, but he has never fully nailed down a starting role at Liverpool.

If the club can get £35 million for someone entering the final year of his contract, that is strong business.

That said, Liverpool must be careful. Letting too many experienced or homegrown players leave in one window can damage the squad’s identity.

Jones may not be a superstar, but he knows what Liverpool means.

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