Liverpool have reasons to reject Ibrahima Konate's contract demands

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to lose Ibrahima Konaté when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a long-running renewal saga that the club had hoped to avoid.



The French defender has failed to agree fresh terms with Liverpool despite talks beginning all the way back in November 2023.

According to The Times, Konaté is expected to leave on a free transfer, which is being viewed internally as a disappointing outcome after years of negotiations.

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This is a frustrating situation for Liverpool because Konaté has been an important player for them since joining from RB Leipzig in 2021.

He has had strong spells alongside Virgil van Dijk, won major trophies, and looked at times like a defender who could be part of the club’s long-term future.

Liverpool and Konate failed to reach an agreement

But contract talks never really found common ground. The issue was not just about whether Liverpool could afford big wages. They can.

The problem appears to have been about keeping balance within the squad.

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Liverpool were prepared to reward Konaté, but not at a level they felt would disrupt their wage structure or create problems with other players, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs.

There was a significant gap between what the club were offering and what the player’s side wanted.

That makes this a difficult but understandable decision. Liverpool have already lost major experience recently, with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson also moving on, so allowing Konaté to leave adds more pressure to Arne Slot’s rebuild.

At the same time, Liverpool are clearly trying to be disciplined. Instead of committing to an expensive renewal, they are expected to use those resources elsewhere, particularly in attack as they look to replace Salah.

Yan Diomande has been mentioned as one of their wide-player targets, while the club also need to strengthen other key areas.

Reds have faith in their next crop of defenders

There is also some faith in the next generation of defenders.

Jérémy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are both seen as important players for next season, although Leoni’s injury recovery and Jacquet’s adaptation to English football mean Liverpool cannot simply assume everything will be smooth.

Liverpool are taking a risk, but not necessarily making a mistake. Konaté is a very good defender when fit and focused, but handing out a huge contract just to avoid losing him for free could have caused bigger problems later.

The painful part is the timing. Losing Salah, Robertson and Konaté in one summer removes a lot of experience from the dressing room. That is not easy to replace.

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