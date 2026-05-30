Liverpool have two other names on manager shortlist despite Iraola being the favourite

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Liverpool’s search for a new head coach is already gathering pace, and Andoni Iraola has quickly emerged as the clear favourite to replace Arne Slot at Anfield.



According to David Ornstein, Liverpool may still speak to other candidates, including Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness and Lens manager Pierre Sage, but Iraola is currently the leading name.

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The 43-year-old Spaniard recently left Bournemouth and is understood to have a close relationship with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, which could prove important as the club look to move quickly.

The Times has also reported Iraola as the frontrunner following Slot’s dismissal.

Slot’s exit is a major call from Liverpool. He leaves with a Premier League title to his name, having delivered the club’s record-equalling 20th league crown in his first season.

Liverpool sacked Slot after end of season review

But football rarely waits around, and Liverpool’s poor follow-up campaign forced the hierarchy into action.

The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League, and after an end-of-season review, the club decided a change was needed.

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That is where Iraola becomes such an interesting option. He built an exciting Bournemouth side known for pressing, intensity and brave attacking football.

His teams play with energy, and that matters at Liverpool because supporters usually connect with football that feels aggressive and front-footed.

The Richard Hughes link also cannot be ignored. Hughes knows Iraola well from their time at Bournemouth, and that familiarity may make the process smoother.

Liverpool are entering a summer of major change, so having a coach and sporting director aligned from the start could be valuable.

Reds are carefully assessing their options

Hoeness and Sage are also interesting names. Hoeness has done impressive work in Germany, while Sage has earned praise in France.

But Iraola feels like the more natural fit right now because he knows the Premier League and would not need as much time to understand English football.

Iraola would be a bold but sensible appointment. He is not the biggest name Liverpool could chase, but he might be the right profile.

Liverpool need energy, clarity and a coach who can reconnect the team with a high-intensity identity.

The risk is obvious: Bournemouth and Liverpool are completely different worlds. At Anfield, every poor result becomes a crisis.

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