Man City flop could be rescued by Atletico Madrid despite move looking difficult

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Atlético Madrid are reportedly looking into a possible move for Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, although everyone involved seems to understand this would be a very complicated deal to pull off.



According to Matteo Moretto, Atlético have made contact with Man City to ask about the Dutch midfielder’s situation.

The Spanish club are now studying whether a deal is realistic, but they are aware that signing him from City would not be easy.

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Reports in Spain also claim Atlético are searching for midfield reinforcements this summer, with Reijnders one of the names being considered.

Man City only signed Reijnders last summer

Reijnders only joined Man City from AC Milan in June 2025, signing a five-year contract after City agreed a deal worth around €55 million.

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At the time, the move was seen as part of City’s midfield refresh following Kevin De Bruyne’s exit, with the club wanting more energy, creativity and technical quality in central areas.

That is why Atlético’s interest is interesting, but also slightly surprising.

Reijnders has not been at City for long, and he still has several years left on his contract.

That gives City a strong position in any negotiation. If Atlético want him, they would likely need a serious financial package, and that is not always easy for them compared to Premier League clubs.

From Atlético’s point of view, the logic is clear. Diego Simeone’s side could use a midfielder who can carry the ball, link play and offer work rate without losing technical control.

Reijnders is not just a passer, he is a modern No.8 who can move through midfield, press, arrive in attacking areas and keep the tempo high.

That profile would suit Atlético, especially if they want to become more dynamic in possession.

Enzo Maresca may have other plans at the Etihad

There is also the Man City angle. With Enzo Maresca set to arrive at the Etihad, some players may have uncertain futures as the new coach assesses the squad.

Reports have suggested Reijnders could be one of the players City may consider allowing to leave, although that does not mean they will sell cheaply.

Reijnders would be a very smart signing for Atlético, but this feels more like an ambitious idea than an easy transfer.

He has the intelligence and energy to fit Simeone’s system, but City hold most of the power here.

Unless Reijnders pushes for the move or City decide he is not central to Maresca’s plans, Atlético may struggle to get this done.

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