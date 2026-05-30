Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton during the summer transfer window.

According to BILD via Sportwitness, Aston Villa are keen on the 29-year-old defender as well, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

They need more depth in the defensive unit, and the 29-year-old would be a useful acquisition. He has been praised for his reliability and leadership qualities at the German club, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for him. Anton is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right moment for him to take on a new challenge.

He would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Manchester United could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies next season. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to fight for major trophies. They need to improve defensively in order to compete with elite clubs. The 29-year-old defender will certainly help them tighten up at the back.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are also interested in the player. They have secured Champions League qualification, and they need to improve defensively in order to do well against top-class players in Europe next season. They might be able to offer the 29-year-old regular football as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

The German club view him as an important player, and he is likely to be handed a leadership role. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure.