Man United receive major boost to sign AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao

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Manchester United are reportedly keeping Rafael Leão on their summer shortlist, with the AC Milan winger potentially available for a reduced fee after the Italian side missed out on Champions League football.



According to Football Insider, United are one of the clubs watching the 26-year-old closely, with Milan now more open to selling than they might have been in previous years.

The Portuguese forward still has a huge release clause, but that figure is not expected to reflect his real market price this summer.

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Leão has been linked with Premier League clubs for a long time, and it is easy to see why. On his day, he is one of the most dangerous wide players in Europe.

He has pace, power, flair and the ability to carry the ball past defenders in a way very few players can.

For Man United, that kind of profile would be very tempting, especially as they look to give Michael Carrick more attacking options.

AC Milan are currently going through a crisis

The timing is important too. AC Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth in Serie A, with a final-day defeat to Cagliari ending their hopes of making the top four.

Milan then dismissed Massimiliano Allegri as part of a wider shake-up, which has increased the feeling that big changes could happen at San Siro this summer.

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Leão’s contract runs until 2028 and includes a reported €175 million release clause, but that number feels unrealistic in the current market.

Reports in Italy and England have suggested Milan may accept a much lower fee, especially if they need to raise funds after missing out on Champions League money.

From United’s side, this would be an exciting but risky move. Leão has world-class talent, but his consistency has often been questioned.

He can look unstoppable one week and quiet the next. That is probably why Milan’s stance appears to have softened.

Leão can elevate Man United attack next season

Leão is exactly the type of player Man United should explore but not at any price.

If Milan are genuinely willing to sell for a reasonable fee, this could be a huge opportunity.

United need attackers who can scare defenders, and Leão definitely does that.

However, Carrick should only push for this deal if he believes he can get the best out of him every week.

Talent alone is not enough at Old Trafford. United have signed big names before who looked exciting but did not fully fit.

At the right price, Leão could be a game-changer. At the wrong price, he could become another expensive gamble.

£43m is what Milan are looking for if report from La Gazetta Dello Sport is to be believed.

Sources: Major attacking rebuild underway at Man United; five attackers on radar