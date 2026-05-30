(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Champions League final has exploded into drama during extra time, with Arsenal and PSG locked in a tense battle.

However, a key point of the match remains a controversial incident in the second half involving Gunners defender Cristhian Mosquera.

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Former Premier League referee Graham Scott has now explained the crucial reason why the Arsenal man avoided a red card after giving away a penalty for a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Mosquera, who had already been booked just after the interval for time wasting, fouled the PSG winger inside the 18-yard box.

While Ousmane Dembele subsequently stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick and level the score, Arsenal fans held their breath expecting a second yellow card that never came.

Why Cristhian Mosquera was not sent off vs PSG

Speaking on the controversial decision, former top-flight official Graham Scott (via The Athletic) shed light on the referee’s thought process, revealing why the strict letter of the law saved the Arsenal defender.

“That was definitely a penalty for PSG and they had a strong case for a second yellow card to be shown to Mosquera,” Scott explained.

“However, it was more clumsy and careless than it was reckless, and there was still a promising attack in the form of a penalty.”

Former Premier League referee Graham Scott (@Refsplaining) explains why Cristhian Mosquera avoided a red card… “That was definitely a penalty for PSG and they had a strong case for a second yellow card to be shown to Mosquera. “However, it was more clumsy and careless than it… pic.twitter.com/fl8tolUwsq — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) May 30, 2026

Under modern refereeing guidelines regarding the “double jeopardy” rule, if a defender makes a genuine, albeit clumsy, attempt to play the ball inside the penalty area, the award of the penalty itself is often deemed sufficient punishment, rather than automatically triggering a caution for stopping a promising attack.

Because Mosquera’s challenge lacked the malice or excessive force required to be deemed “reckless,” he was spared a premature trip to the dressing room.

Mikel Arteta wasted no time reacting to the massive let-off, immediately subbing the young defender off for his own protection just a minute later.

Also Read: Why Arsenal were furious with the referee just before half-time in Champions League final

Could this be a key moment in the game?

With the match currently stretched to its absolute limits in extra time, this decision could completely dictate who lifts the trophy.

Playing a grueling extra 30 minutes with ten men against a star-studded PSG attack would have been an absolute nightmare for Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup.

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Instead, Arsenal have been able to maintain their full structural integrity. Whether the Gunners can capitalise on keeping eleven men on the pitch to find a late winner remains to be seen as the drama continues to unfold.