Liverpool refuse another high profile exit after Salah and Robertson

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Liverpool have reportedly made it clear to Alisson Becker that they want him to stay at Anfield next season, despite interest from elsewhere.



According to Fabrizio Romano, the club have formally told the Brazilian goalkeeper that they see him as part of their plans for the 2026-27 campaign.

This has been Liverpool’s position since last week, with the Reds determined not to lose another experienced leader during what is already shaping up to be a difficult summer of change.

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This decision makes complete sense from Liverpool’s point of view.

The club are already facing a major transition after a disappointing season under Arne Slot, and several senior figures have either left or are being linked with exits.

🚨 Liverpool have formally told Alisson they want him to stay and continue at the club next season. Plan since last week confirmed as #LFC do not want to lose another experienced key part of the squad this summer. pic.twitter.com/Uu6kn8YiPY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2026

Liverpool are going through major changes this summer

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are already set to leave the Merseyside club this summer, while Ibrahima Konaté is also expected to leave on a free transfer after failing to agree a new deal.

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In that context, losing Alisson would be a huge blow. He is not just a top goalkeeper; he is one of the few remaining players from Liverpool’s great modern era who still brings authority, experience and calmness to the dressing room.

Juventus have been strongly linked with him, with Sky Sports reporting earlier in May that the Italian club had made Alisson one of their top targets for the summer.

But Liverpool’s stance now appears firm. They want him to remain, at least for another season, with his current contract running until 2027.

There is also the Giorgi Mamardashvili situation to consider. Liverpool have a long-term goalkeeper plan, but throwing a new keeper straight into a squad already losing major voices could be risky.

Reds need an experienced figure like Alisson

Keeping Alisson gives the club stability while the rebuild takes shape.

Liverpool are absolutely right to fight for Alisson. This is not the summer to lose every senior leader at once.

Salah leaving is already massive. Robertson going would be emotional. Konaté’s exit weakens the defense.

If Alisson also left, Liverpool would suddenly look like a team stripped of too much experience too quickly.

At 33, he may not be the future forever, but he is still good enough to be Liverpool’s No.1. More importantly, he gives Slot something reliable while the rest of the squad changes around him.

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