Ousmane Dembele levels for PSG from the spot vs Arsenal in Champions League final

(Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ousmane Dembele has PSG level from the spot after a defensive lapse from Mosquera results in a penalty.

The dangerous winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia makes a run inside the box but the Arsenal defender can not stop him legally this time and ends up bringin him down.

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After a brief VAR check, the penalty decision is given and Dembele steps up to take it.

Despite being under immense pressure, the Frenchman keeps his cool and sends David Raya the wrong way to make it 1-1.

It is game on! Watch the penalty incident and equaliser below:

It's a PENALTY to PSG ? ? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VCOoQP61r9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

PSG are LEVEL in the UEFA Champions League final! Ousmane Dembélé beats David Raya from the spot ? ? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/318apl8uAM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 30, 2026

Matt Upson on penalty incident

Despite the brief VAR review, there was no much doubt about it being a foul from the Arsenal defender.

Matt Upson, who is reporting the game live on BBC Radio 5 Live, blamed Mosquera for acting in a state of desperation which resulted in the penalty.

He said: “Straight away, I felt penalty when I saw it. A little bit of desperation from Cristhian Mosquera. A sharp one-two by the winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Kvaratskhelia, for me, just gets to the ball first.”

Pressure now on Arsenal as PSG continue attacking tirade

PSG have been relentless in attack ever since Kai Havertz’s goal although not creating anything significant but the pressure has only increased after Dembele’s equaliser.

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Nerves are at their peak as Arsenal try to absorb the pressure. The Georgian came close hitting the woodwork while Barcola almost made an instant impact after coming on, only to be stopped thanks to excellent keeping from Raya.

Will PSG be able to score another or will the game go to extra time remains to be seen.