Rafael Leao of AC Milan arrives prior to the Serie A match between Parma Calcio 1913 and AC Milan at Stadio Ennio Tardini on November 08, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from AC Milan at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has had a mediocre season, and the Italian club is prepared to sanction his departure. He has 10 goals to his name in all competitions, but he has left the club disappointed with his repeated clashes with teammates and the coaches.

Clubs from Turkey are interested in the player, but a report via Football Italia claims that he would prefer to move to the Premier League instead. A move to Manchester United would be appealing for the Portuguese International. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United is prepared to make a move for him.

They could use a dynamic attacker who can slot anywhere across the front three. However, the 26-year-old has been underwhelming, and he might not be a very exciting addition. Having said that, he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Manchester United if he manages to get back to his best.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will take the opportunity to make a move for him. He could be available for a reasonable fee after a disappointing season.

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year, and they need a deeper squad to rotate their key players. Leao is naturally a left-sided attacker, but he can operate centrally and on the right. His versatility could prove to be very handy for Manchester United. Next season.

A fresh start could be ideal for the player as well. It could help him regain his form and confidence. Manchester United have Portuguese players at their disposal, and Leao could get on well with them.