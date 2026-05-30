Major attacking rebuild underway at Man United; five attackers on radar

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer plans have grown much bigger after securing Champions League football and confirming Michael Carrick as permanent head coach until 2028.



United now appear ready to properly refresh their attack, with INEOS reportedly freeing up a huge transfer budget and looking to reshape the squad around Carrick’s ideas.

Man United’s official announcement confirmed Carrick’s new deal this and now the attention has turned towards summer transfer business.

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The priority is clear: United need more firepower, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Benjamin Šeško is currently leading the line, but the club want stronger depth and different profiles around him.

Man United are expected to replace Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee’s future could also play a big role. The Dutch forward has been linked with Roma and Juventus after a quiet 2025-26 season.

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That is where the striker shortlist becomes interesting. Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of the more sensible names. He is Premier League proven, physical, experienced and entering a stage where he could be available for a reasonable fee.

He would not be the glamorous option, but as a rotation striker behind Šeško, he feels like a low-risk signing.

Victor Osimhen is the dream. After a brilliant spell at Galatasaray, he still looks like the type of striker who could turn United into genuine title challengers.

He brings pace, power, goals and presence, exactly what Old Trafford loves in a No.9.

Dušan Vlahović is another big-name option, especially with his Juventus contract situation still uncertain.

If he becomes available, United will not be alone, with Bayern Munich also linked.

Robert Lewandowski would be the short-term superstar route. At his age, he would not be a long-term fix, but his experience and mentality could have a Zlatan Ibrahimović-style impact.

Eli Junior Kroupi is the future-focused option. The Bournemouth teenager is still developing, but United clearly want to mix proven quality with young talent.

Red Devils need to carefully assess their options

United should avoid signing too many strikers just for the sake of it. Šeško needs support, not confusion.

Mateta would be smart as a backup, Osimhen would be transformative, and Kroupi would be a clever long-term investment.

Lewandowski sounds exciting, but only on a short, sensible deal. Vlahović is talented, but United must be careful with wages and fit.

United finally have momentum under Carrick. Now they need smart recruitment, not another expensive collection of names.

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