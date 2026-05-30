Steven Gerrard on punditry duty during Liverpool 1-4 PSV (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal were beaten by PSG in the UEFA Champions League final today.

The two teams cancelled each other out after extra time, and the match was decided on penalties. Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missed from the spot, and former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has now slammed Eze for his stuttering run-up before the penalty.

Gerard, who won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, explained that players are already under tremendous pressure during penalties in matches of this magnitude, and that Eze only made it harder for himself.

Steven Gerrard said on TNT Sports (h/t Metro): “Penalties are hard enough. Think about the magnitude of the game, the stadium, the atmosphere, it’s hard enough without any of that nonsense. Put your foot through it, back your technique.”

Eze joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace at the start of the season. He has had a very disappointing season personally and has struggled to get regular opportunities. He was outstanding for Crystal Palace during his time with the Eagles, but he has not managed to hit those levels at his new club. The penalty miss in the final of the UEFA Champions League will only make matters worse for him.

It remains to be seen whether he can bounce back from this disappointment and get back to his best next season. There is no doubt that he is a quality player and could be an asset to Arsenal next season.

Arsenal have won the Premier League title, but they would have hoped to win their first UEFA Champions League trophy. They put on a strong defensive show, but the lack of quality going forward eventually cost them.