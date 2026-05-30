Niccolo Pisilli of Italy poses for a portrait prior to the Italy training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on October 07, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they have identified the AS Roma playmaker Niccolo Pisilli as a target.

According to a report from Sports Boom, Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the talented young midfielder. Both clubs need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition.

Why Spurs need Niccolo Pisilli?

He will add control and composure in the middle of the park, and he is excellent at winning the ball back. Spurs need players with his skill set. They could help the technically gifted midfielder improve further with regular opportunities in English football.

Pisilli has eight goal contributions, and he will add creativity and goals to the team as well.

Conor Gallagher is more of a workhorse, Archie Gray has been used all over the park since joining the club, Pape Matar Sarr has the tools to develop into a complete central midfielder, but he is not a regular starter for the club, and Lucas Bergvall is more of an advanced playmaker.

Pisilli could be a complete midfielder for them. He will add control, creativity and work rate to the side.

Similarly, Newcastle should look to add more depth to the midfield. The Italian would be a feature investment for them, and they could nurture him into a star.

Pisilli could be a bargain

The player is reportedly valued at €35 million, and the Premier League clubs certainly have the financial muscle to avoid him. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decides to follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

Pisilli is a young player with a lot of potential. Signing him for €35 million would represent a solid investment for the future.

The 21-year-old should look to join a club where he can compete at a reasonably high level and play every week. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club. Tottenham or Newcastle will need to provide him with a detailed plan for his development and role in the team to convince him.

Tottenham will not want to fight for survival again next season, and they have to sign quality players to improve. A talented young midfielder like Pisilli would be a superb investment.