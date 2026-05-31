47-year-old surprise candidate for Crystal Palace job leads the race

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly exploring a move for Lens manager Pierre Sage as they continue their search for a new head coach.



According to talkSPORT, Palace have started looking at other options after their hopes of landing Andoni Iraola faded.

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The former Bournemouth boss was admired strongly at Selhurst Park, but he is now expected to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool, leaving Palace to reassess their shortlist.

Sage has done an impressive job in France and has built a strong reputation after guiding Lens through a brilliant campaign.

His side lifted the French cup and finished second in Ligue 1, which is a major achievement considering the competition around them.

That sort of season naturally gets noticed, especially by Premier League clubs looking for modern, progressive coaches.

Crystal Palace target move for Ligue 1 manager

For Palace, this could be a smart pivot. They need someone who can keep the team competitive while also developing younger players and building a clear football identity.

Sage appears to fit that type of profile. He is not the loudest name in European football, but he has shown he can organise a team, create belief and get strong results without needing the biggest budget.

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The Iraola situation also explains Palace’s urgency. The former Bournemouth manager was admired at Selhurst Park and would have been a natural fit because of his Premier League experience and energetic style of football.

But with Liverpool moving strongly in his direction, Palace have had to be realistic rather than wait too long and lose momentum.

Sage would not be an easy appointment, though. Lens can offer Champions League football, which is a powerful reason for any manager to stay.

Would Pierre Sage prefer a move to Selhurst Park?

Moving to Palace would mean joining a tougher league, but also taking on a very different challenge with huge visibility.

Palace should seriously explore Sage, but they need to sell him the project properly.

He is not going to leave a successful Lens side just for the sake of managing in England.

What makes this interesting is that Palace do not necessarily need a superstar manager. They need the right fit.

Someone calm, tactically sharp and able to improve players could be better than chasing a bigger name.

Sage feels like a bold move, but not a reckless one. If Palace miss out on Iraola, going for a coach with fresh ideas and recent success in France could be a clever way to move forward.

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