(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Magalhães personally asked to take Arsenal’s decisive fifth penalty in their Champions League final shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.



Arsenal were beaten 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday.

Kai Havertz gave the Gunners an early lead, but Ousmane Dembélé levelled for PSG from the spot in the second half before Luis Enrique’s side went on to defend their European crown.

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Gabriel eventually stepped up needing to score to keep Arsenal alive, but the Brazilian defender blasted his effort over the bar.

After the match, Arteta explained that Gabriel had wanted the responsibility of taking the fifth penalty.

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Mikel Arteta had to change his plans

Arsenal had prepared for that exact situation in training, but the shootout plan changed because some of their usual takers were no longer on the pitch by the time penalties arrived.

Arteta said Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz would normally be among Arsenal’s main penalty options. However, after extra time, the order had to be adjusted.

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Eberechi Eze also stepped up but missed Arsenal’s second penalty, while Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli converted their efforts.

PSG were not perfect either, with David Raya saving Nuno Mendes’ attempt, but the French side showed just enough composure to get over the line.

“He wanted to take number five,” Arteta said, as reported by The Standard.

“Obviously we have prepared and trained this moment. Normally the penalty takers would be Bukayo, Martin and Kai for sure.

“Today we knew that if we go to extra-time and penalties, the penalty takers would be different players.

“Still with the quality – when you have Ebs taking penalties in training, he doesn’t miss any. But then you have to do it in this moment.

“We were unfortunate not to have the same precision and efficiency that they had and that’s the reason we haven’t won it.”

Gabriel showed great character to step up

That is the brutal thing about shootouts. You can prepare for them, practise them, analyse them and still find that the real moment feels completely different.

Arteta admitted Arsenal lacked the same precision and efficiency as PSG, and that ultimately made the difference.

For Gabriel, it will be a painful moment, but it also says something about his character.

Centre-backs are not usually desperate to take the most pressurised penalty of a Champions League final. He wanted the responsibility.

Sadly for him and Arsenal, it did not come off. Gabriel should not be blamed too heavily. Yes, the penalty was poor, and yes, it cost Arsenal the chance to keep the shootout alive. But hiding from responsibility is worse than missing.

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