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Aston Villa are preparing to open formal talks with Galatasaray over the signing of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, as the newly crowned Europa League winners gear up for a return to Champions League football.

The claret and blue side have been tracking Sara for an extended period and are now ready to turn that interest into concrete action, according to a report from Turkish outlet Sabah.

Villa will sit down with Galatasaray in the coming days, with the Istanbul club setting a minimum asking price of €35m euros for the 26-year-old.

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Gabriel Sara open to Aston Villa move

The Brazilian international has reportedly responded positively to Villa’s interest. Sara has made no secret of his twin ambitions securing a place in the Brazilian national squad and establishing himself in the Premier League, and a move to Villa Park would put both goals firmly within reach.

Sabah report that the player is keen on the switch and the transfer is expected to go through if the clubs can reach an agreement on the fee.

Sara’s form for Galatasaray last season underlines why he is attracting top-tier interest. Across 42 appearances he contributed six goals and five assists, operating as a dynamic presence in central midfield capable of both driving play forward and arriving late into the box.

Spurs and Man United have also been linked with Sara

Aston Villa are not the only English club to have admired Sara’s qualities.

Tottenham and Manchester United have both been mentioned in connection with the midfielder in recent months.

However, it appears that Villa are ahead in the race, with Sara viewing the club as the ideal springboard for the next chapter of his career.

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With Unai Emery continuing to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, bolstering the engine room with a technically gifted midfielder of Sara’s calibre would represent a significant statement of intent ahead of what promises to be a landmark campaign for the club.