Chelsea make Ibrahima Konate decision as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich enter the scene

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly decided not to make an offer for outgoing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, despite earlier suggestions that they could enter the race for the France international.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blues have looked at the situation but are not planning to submit a proposal.

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Konaté’s representatives are instead holding talks with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with both European giants now seen as more realistic destinations for the 27-year-old centre-back.

Konaté is set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer after the two sides failed to agree terms on a renewal.

Liverpool have decided against a new contract for Konate

Talks had been ongoing for a long time, but Liverpool eventually decided not to push ahead with what they considered an expensive extension.

The Guardian reported that Konaté is likely to leave Anfield after failing to reach a new agreement, ending a five-year spell at the club.

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For Chelsea, it would have been an interesting opportunity on paper. A Premier League-proven defender available on a free transfer usually attracts attention, especially when he is still only 27.

But “free” transfers are rarely actually cheap. Konaté would command major wages, a signing-on fee and agent fees, and Chelsea seem to have decided that the full package is not worth pursuing.

That may be sensible. Chelsea already have a young defensive group and still need to manage their squad balance carefully.

Adding another high-earning centre-back could create more problems than it solves, especially after another difficult league campaign.

Chelsea have made the right decision regarding Konate

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich make more obvious sense. Both clubs are always alert when elite-level players become available without a transfer fee.

Bayern have reportedly revisited their interest, although any move could depend on their own defensive exits.

Real Madrid have also been linked, with Konaté now weighing up his options after deciding to leave Liverpool.

Chelsea are probably making the right call by stepping away. Konaté is a very good defender when fit and focused, but he is not risk-free.

His injury record, wage demands and the size of the overall package make this more complicated than it first appears.

For Konaté, Real Madrid or Bayern would feel like a natural next step. Both clubs can offer Champions League football, huge status and a chance to compete for major trophies straight away.

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