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Liverpool are reportedly trying to move quickly in their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City also keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old.



According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are pushing behind the scenes to reach a quick agreement with Diomande.

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PSG and Manchester City have already held talks with the Ivory Coast international’s camp, so this is starting to look like a proper transfer battle rather than just casual interest.

Liverpool’s interest makes a lot of sense. With Mohamed Salah leaving Anfield, the club need a new right-sided attacker who can bring pace, goals and one-v-one threat.

🚨⚡️Behind the scenes, Liverpool are pushing for a quick agreement with Yan Diomande. 19 y/o gem remains one of their top targets. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation and have already held talks. There is still no agreement with any… pic.twitter.com/MQZYwCiq76 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 28, 2026

Diomande is high on Liverpool radar this summer

Nobody should expect a teenager to walk in and replace Salah straight away, but Diomande looks like the kind of high-upside signing Liverpool usually like.

He has been one of the standout young attackers in the Bundesliga, and reports claim RB Leipzig would demand a huge fee if they decide to sell.

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Some outlets have mentioned a price tag close to €100 million, while earlier reports suggested a release clause around £86 million. Either way, this would be a serious investment.

PSG’s interest is also logical. They are always looking for elite young attackers, and Diomande fits their model perfectly: fast, direct, technically exciting and with major resale value.

Man City being involved should not surprise anyone either. City track almost every top young talent in Europe, and Diomande’s profile would suit a team that values wide players who can stretch defences.

One key factor could be game time. Liverpool may be able to offer Diomande a clearer path into the starting XI because Salah’s departure opens up a major space on the right side.

Reds face competition to sign the Ivorian winger

PSG and City can offer trophies, money and Champions League football, but both squads are packed with attacking options.

That could make Liverpool’s project more attractive if Diomande wants regular minutes quickly.

Liverpool should push hard for Diomande, but they must be careful with the price. He looks exciting, but spending close to £86 million on a 19-year-old is always a gamble.

The smarter angle is not to sell him as “the next Salah.” That is too much pressure. Liverpool should present him as part of a new attacking era, not a direct copy of a club legend.

If they can convince him with playing time and a clear role, Liverpool may have an advantage over PSG and City.

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