Man United defender Maguire presented as an option for league winners

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Harry Maguire’s Manchester United future is once again being questioned after reports in Italy claimed the defender has been offered to Inter Milan.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter directors Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have been receiving calls from agents and intermediaries as they look at defensive options for next season, and Maguire’s name has now been put forward.

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The Serie A champions are planning changes at the back, although Udinese defender Oumar Solet is currently viewed as a stronger priority for them.

Maguire’s United story has been full of ups and downs. He arrived from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million, making him the world’s most expensive defender at the time.

Since then, he has gone from club captain, to heavy criticism, to losing his regular place, and then fighting his way back into importance.

Maguire recently signed a new deal at Man United

Maguire is still under contract at Man United after signing a new deal in April that runs until 2027, with the option of another year.

United confirmed that extension after a much-improved spell under Michael Carrick, with the club praising his leadership and professionalism.

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That is what makes the Inter link interesting. Maguire is not a player out of contract or completely unwanted.

In fact, he had a solid season for United, with some end-of-season ratings highlighting him as one of the more dependable defensive figures in a campaign that ended with Champions League qualification.

Still, football moves quickly. United are expected to refresh parts of the squad this summer, and Maguire is now 33.

If Inter want an experienced centre-back who can bring leadership, aerial strength and Premier League experience, he would at least make sense as a short-term option.

Is Inter Milan move possible for the United defender?

A move to Inter would be fascinating, but it does not feel straightforward.

Maguire has rebuilt a lot of respect at United, and leaving now would be a big call after recently extending his contract.

That said, Serie A could suit him. The pace is different from the Premier League, and his strengths, positioning, heading, organisation and defending the box, might stand out even more in Italy.

For United, the decision depends on their wider plan. If Carrick wants younger, quicker defenders, selling Maguire could make sense.

But if they want experience in a Champions League season, keeping him may be smarter.

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