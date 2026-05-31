(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have been handed a major boost in their summer transfer plans after Rafael Leão made it clear he is ready to leave AC Milan.



The Portuguese winger has confirmed he wants a new challenge after several years at San Siro, saying he is proud of what he achieved with Milan but now feels ready to test himself in another league.

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Fabrizio Romano shared Leão’s comments from Sport TV Portugal, where the 26-year-old said he had made history at Milan but wanted a “new chapter.”

From a Man United point of view, this is a situation worth watching very closely.

Leão has already been linked with United, and reports this week claimed he is on the club’s shortlist as Michael Carrick looks to add more explosiveness to his attack.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Rafa Leão has decided to LEAVE AC Milan this summer. 🔴⚫️👋🏾 “I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter. I feel ready to play in another league” 👀 “I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge”, told @sporttvportugal. pic.twitter.com/qCb2PaKduh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2026

Portuguese winger has confirmed AC Milan exit

The timing could be important. AC Milan missed out on Champions League qualification after a damaging final-day defeat to Cagliari, finishing fifth in Serie A.

That failure has created uncertainty around the club, with Massimiliano Allegri later dismissed as part of a wider reset at San Siro.

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That could make Leão more attainable than he has been in previous windows.

His release clause is reported to be extremely high, but Milan’s lack of Champions League income may force them to be more realistic if serious offers arrive.

For Man United, that opens the door to a deal that once looked almost impossible.

He would be the ideal signing for Man United

Leão would bring something United do not always have enough of: fear factor.

He is quick, powerful, direct and capable of beating defenders on his own.

When he is at his best, he looks like the kind of winger who can change a game without needing much help.

There is also a nice angle here for United fans. Leão recently admitted he enjoys watching Man United, which naturally added more fuel to the rumours.

United should seriously explore this deal, but only at the right price. Leão is a special talent, and if Carrick can get him playing with consistency, he could become one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League.

The risk is obvious. Leão has sometimes been criticised for drifting in and out of games, and United cannot afford another expensive forward who only produces in flashes.

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