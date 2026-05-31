Mikel Arteta makes transfer demand as Arsenal target Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has made a firm transfer ‘demand’ to the Arsenal hierarchy for Aston Villa’s breakthrough star Morgan Rogers.

Fresh off a historic domestic campaign, the Gunners boss is determined to reinforce his squad to ensure their recent silverware is not a one-off.

According to a report from The Mirror, Arteta sent a clear, pointed message to the Arsenal board in the immediate aftermath of their heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to PSG.

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The Spanish manager insisted that the club needs to make “important decisions” and display genuine “ambition” to elevate the squad to “another level” after securing their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers

Arteta’s summer plans are already in motion, and Morgan Rogers is firmly in his sights. The versatile England star has enjoyed a sensational season under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, catching the eye of top clubs across Europe.

While heavyweights like PSG are also tracking the ‘fantastic‘ attacker, Arsenal could look to exploit Villa’s potential need to sell in order to balance their financial books.

As per the report, Rogers is highly coveted by Arteta due to his tactical flexibility, possessing the ability to operate seamlessly as a creative number 10 or out wide on the left wing. Arteta famously favors multi-functional players who add dynamic attacking threat and depth.

Arsenal have a chance to dominate the Premier League

The aggressive pursuit of Rogers underlines Arteta’s desire to strike while the iron is hot.

With Pep Guardiola officially ending his legendary decade-long tenure at Manchester City, a massive power vacuum has opened at the summit of English football.

The remaining big six will all be going through a transition phase, with Xabi Alonso set to take over the highly unstable Chelsea, while Liverpool, having just sacked Arne Slot, will also be in a transition phase under a new manager, with Andoni Iraola currently the favourite to take the reigns.

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Man United have been yet another unstable club in recent years, but under Michael Carrick, they have looked the most consistent they have in years. With Carrick now confirmed as the permanent manager, United could possibly have a strong season.

Arsenal on the other hand have been on upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta with the team growing stronger and stronger each season.

The North London side now has a golden opportunity to establish a sustained period of domestic dominance.

By demanding top class talent, Arteta is sending a clear warning to the rest of the division: the Gunners are not planning on letting go of their crown anytime soon.