Report: Chelsea set massive Enzo Fernandez price as midfielder is linked with exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to demand around £120 million if Enzo Fernández pushes to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.



According to ESPN, the 25-year-old midfielder is weighing up his future after Chelsea failed to qualify for Europe next season.

The Blues finished 10th in the Premier League, and that poor campaign has made it harder for the club to convince some of their biggest names that the project is moving in the right direction.

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Fernández’s situation is a delicate one for Chelsea. He arrived from Benfica in January 2023 for a then-British record fee of around £106 million, so the club were never going to let him go cheaply.

Chelsea also have to think about the financial side. Selling him for anything below his book value would be bad business, especially after spending so heavily over the last few years.

Chelsea set to demand huge fee for Fernández

That is why the £120 million figure makes sense from Chelsea’s point of view. It is not just about what Fernández is worth on the pitch.

It is also about protecting the club’s investment and sending a message that they will not be bullied into selling one of their biggest assets.

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The problem is that Fernández wants to play Champions League football. At 25, he is entering the prime years of his career, and after winning the World Cup with Argentina, he will naturally want to compete at the highest level.

Reports have linked him with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, while talkSPORT reported that his camp has already made contact with Real Madrid.

Fernández might push for a move away from the club

From Chelsea’s side, this summer could become awkward. They do not want to sell, but if the player becomes unsettled, they may have to decide whether keeping him is worth the noise.

His contract gives Chelsea power, but unhappy players can still create problems inside a dressing room.

Chelsea are right to set a huge price. Fernández is not perfect, and he has not always dominated games the way his fee suggested he would, but he is still an elite-level midfielder with years ahead of him.

Selling him now would look weak unless the money is massive. Chelsea cannot keep acting like a club that develops players for Real Madrid or Manchester City.

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