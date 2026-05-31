Right-back becomes huge priority for Liverpool after unfortunate Conor Bradley update

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have another major problem to solve this summer, with fresh claims suggesting Conor Bradley’s injury could be worse than first reported.



According to a source on X, information from within the IFA, via Liverpool, indicates that Bradley’s situation is more serious than has publicly been made clear.

That has not been officially confirmed by the club, but the concern makes sense given how carefully the details around his recovery have been handled.

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Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill recently said Bradley is “making progress,” but also admitted the full medical details are “confidential between the club and the player.”

Bradley has been out since January, when he suffered a significant knee injury during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw away to Arsenal.

Liverpool confirmed at the time that he needed surgery and would begin rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre, but they did not put a clear timeframe on his return.

🚨 EXCL: Information tonight from within IFA, via LFC, that Conor Bradley’s injury is far worse than reported. With wider ramifications if proven. Whoever comes in as the new Liverpool head coach, a RB is now a massive priority. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) May 30, 2026

Liverpool still don’t know when Bradley will return

The injury involved damage to the bone and ligaments in his left knee, although it was not believed to be an ACL rupture.

That lack of a timeline is exactly why the latest rumours are getting attention.

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If Bradley’s recovery is slower or more complicated than expected, it has serious consequences for Liverpool’s summer planning.

Whoever replaces Arne Slot as head coach will already inherit a squad in transition.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are all leaving or expected to leave, while Liverpool are also looking at several areas of the pitch.

But right-back now looks like one of the biggest priorities.

Jeremie Frimpong was meant to help solve that issue, but his first season has been difficult because of injuries and inconsistent defensive performances.

Liverpool cannot go into another campaign relying on makeshift options, especially if Bradley’s return date remains unclear.

Reds may have to invest in the right-back position

Liverpool have to treat this as a major warning. Bradley is a fantastic young player, and nobody should write him off, but the club cannot build their right-back plan around hope.

If he returns quickly, brilliant. But if he needs longer, Liverpool need protection.

A new head coach will need stability, and right-back is too important in modern football to be patched up with midfielders or emergency options.

Signing a right-back this summer is now essential, not optional. It does not have to be a superstar signing, but Liverpool need someone reliable, athletic and ready to play immediately.

Bradley still has a big future at Anfield, but Liverpool must be smart. Supporting his recovery and strengthening the squad can both happen at the same time.

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