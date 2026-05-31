(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal/Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson has called Arsenal “boring,” firing shots at Mikel Arteta’s side as he congratulated PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi on their Champions League triumph.

The Gunners suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in Budapest after a grueling 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, missing out on their maiden European crown.

While Arsenal fans are left mourning the defeat, Manchester United’s legendary former manager wasted no time in making his feelings known about the tactical approach deployed by the north London club.

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Sir Alex Ferguson calls Arsenal a boring team

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe (via Get Football News France), the iconic Scottish manager reached out directly to the PSG hierarchy following the final whistle.

Ferguson reportedly sent a message to Al-Khelaïfi, heavily criticizing Arsenal’s ultra-defensive game plan.

He reportedly said: “Nasser, this is Alex Ferguson. Well done, it was a tough night for you, but you played against a boring team that did nothing but defend. Enjoy your holidays, you deserve it.”

The Gunners had taken a dream lead just six minutes into the match through Kai Havertz, but spent the vast majority of the subsequent 114 minutes sitting deep in a compact low block, registering less than 25% possession across the entire match.

For someone like Ferguson, whose historic rivalry with Arsène Wenger defined an era of free-flowing, attacking football, Arteta’s refusal to open up and go for a second goal clearly did not sit well.

Mikel Arteta’s style of play has come under wide criticism

While Arteta’s pragmatic approach has drawn heavy criticism from neutrals and pundits alike, it is impossible to deny that it has done the job for him so far.

This robust, defensively resilient setup is precisely what allowed Arsenal to break their 22-year domestic drought and win the Premier League title just weeks ago.

Arteta has transformed the Gunners into an incredibly tough nut to crack, boasting the most formidable defensive record in England.

While parking the bus in Budapest ultimately ended in a shootout defeat, the tactical identity has turned Arsenal back into a trophy-winning powerhouse.