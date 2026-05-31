Arne Slot's departure could lead to shock U-turn from Liverpool star leaving the club

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah could reportedly be open to returning to Liverpool if the club makes contact, just days after Arne Slot was dismissed as head coach.



According to a source on X, Salah is ready to consider a comeback if Liverpool reach out.

That claim has arrived at a dramatic moment for the club, with Slot leaving immediately after an end-of-season review.

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Liverpool confirmed his exit despite the Dutchman winning the Premier League during his time at Anfield, with the club now looking for a fresh direction.

Salah’s situation is fascinating because his Liverpool exit had already been announced.

In March, Liverpool confirmed that the Egyptian forward would leave at the end of the 2025-26 season, ending a remarkable nine-year spell at Anfield.

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He was expected to depart as a free agent after reaching an agreement with the club.

But football changes quickly. Slot’s departure has immediately sparked speculation that Salah could reverse his decision.

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Some reports have claimed fans are convinced he may stay after Slot’s exit, especially because the pair had a difficult relationship during the season.

Salah was critical of Liverpool’s style under Slot and had made it clear he preferred a return to the high-energy football associated with Jürgen Klopp’s era.

That is why this moment matters so much for Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

Liverpool are already dealing with major squad changes, with experienced players leaving and a new manager expected to arrive.

Andoni Iraola is currently seen as the leading candidate to replace Slot, while Sebastian Hoeness and Pierre Sage have also been mentioned.

If Salah is genuinely willing to return, Liverpool have a huge decision to make.

His form last season was not at his usual level, but his influence, status and experience remain massive. Losing him was already going to leave a huge attacking hole.

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Bringing him back, even for one more season, could change the mood around the club.

Liverpool should at least make the call. It does not mean they have to beg or completely change their plans, but ignoring the chance to keep one of the greatest players in their history would be strange.

Salah is not the long-term future anymore, but he could still be part of the transition.

With a new coach coming in, keeping him might give Liverpool stability while they rebuild the attack.

The key is role and wages. If Salah wants to be central to the project and the finances are sensible, this could be a smart U-turn.

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