Spaniard soon to have a €500 million release clause targeted by Man United

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Marc Pubill’s rise at Atlético Madrid has turned him into one of the most talked-about young defenders in Europe, but any Premier League club hoping to sign him this summer may already be fighting a losing battle.



The 22-year-old Spaniard has impressed massively since joining Atlético from Almería in 2025.

Originally viewed mainly as a right-back, Pubill has developed into a versatile defender under Diego Simeone, capable of playing both at full-back and centre-back.

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That flexibility has naturally attracted attention from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, while PSG and Barcelona have also been monitoring him, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Reports in Spain say Atlético now see him as a key player and have protected him with a huge release clause close to €500 million.

Man United need a versatile defender like Pubill

For Man United, Pubill’s profile makes a lot of sense. Michael Carrick’s side need defenders who can handle different roles, especially with United preparing for Champions League football again.

A player who can cover right-back and centre-back would be extremely useful across a long season.

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Liverpool’s interest is also understandable. Conor Bradley’s injury situation has created concern, and with the Reds rebuilding after major exits, they need reliable defensive options.

Chelsea, meanwhile, always seem alert to young defenders with high potential.

But Atlético are not behaving like a club ready to sell. Spanish reports describe Pubill as one of the revelations of their 2025-26 season, having gone from a backup right-back to one of the best young centre-backs in La Liga.

He made 36 appearances and earned a Spain World Cup call-up, which has only increased his reputation.

There have also been reports that Atlético are working to improve his contract, potentially extending it to 2031 and raising his salary.

Atletico Madrid have no intention of letting Pubill leave

The idea is clear: reward the player, remove temptation, and warn Europe’s biggest clubs that he is not available cheaply.

Pubill is exactly the type of player Premier League clubs should like, but this summer feels too early for a move.

Atlético clearly view him as part of their future, and a €500 million clause is basically a “do not touch” sign.

Man United and Liverpool should keep watching him, but forcing the deal now would be extremely expensive and probably unrealistic.

Pubill’s value may rise even further if he performs well at the World Cup, so Atlético are smart to protect him early.

Pubill may end up in England one day, but Atlético are doing everything possible to make sure it is not this summer.

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