(Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to make a shock return to the Premier League with Arsenal, following a fascinating tactical breakdown from a top-flight legend.

The former Liverpool fullback, who moved abroad amid a wave of speculation, is suddenly being linked with a blockbuster move back to England to join the Premier League champions.

According to Manchester United and Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham, the ball-playing defender might just be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Gunners.

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Teddy Sheringham tips Trent Alexander-Arnold to do well at Arsenal

Speaking to Boyle Sports (quotes via The Sun), Sheringham analysed how the right-back’s unique creative skillset could be weaponized in North London, provided he is given the right structural protection.

“Could we see Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the Premier League? Liverpool fans might not want him back so it does narrow down where he could go, doesn’t it.

“He doesn’t immediately strike me as an Arsenal player, to be fair. I think they’re too strong and resilient and work as a proper back four unit. But they could make it work for him.”

Sheringham argued that Alexander-Arnold’s highly criticised defensive flaws are merely a byproduct of structural isolation, drawing a direct parallel to other top English defenders.

“Even if you have an organised back four with fantastic players, if you leave him on his own Trent looks all over the place, but that was true of Harry Maguire when Manchester United weren’t playing well.

“If you did that to Tony Adams or Steve Bruce they’d have looked shocking. If you put Trent in an organised, structured back four, and they work as a unit, that’s what playing in a team like Arsenal is all about.

“If someone worked with Trent along those lines, coached him to get in the right position at the right times, then I’m sure he could improve in that position to give Arsenal that extra dimension that he brings to a team.”

Would Trent join a Liverpool rival?

The primary hurdle in any potential deal remains the emotional fallout. Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool rather controversially, making a fairytale return to Anfield a bit unlikely.

While moving to a direct Premier League rival like Arsenal would firmly cement his status as a villain on Merseyside, history shows it is far from unprecedented.

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Modern football fans still remember the ultimate example of Michael Owen, a beloved Liverpool academy graduate who shocked the nation by eventually signing for arch-rivals Manchester United.

It is unlikely that the right-back leaves Real Madrid this summer despite reports of a fallout with the club.

That said, in the event that he does, a move back to the Premier League would no doubt be an option with plenty of suitors vying for his signature.