(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Paul ELLIS / AFP/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has broken his silence following the shock sacking of manager Arne Slot, sharing a message of gratitude on social media.

The club ownership group, FSG, announced they had parted ways with the Dutch tactician with immediate effect.

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The decision marks a dramatic turn of events, coming just one year after Slot famously guided the Reds to their historic 20th Premier League title in his debut season.

Following a tumultuous 2025–26 campaign that culminated in a fifth-place finish, the club hierarchy decided a change of direction was necessary to get Liverpool moving forward again.

Van Dijk makes social media post after Arne Slot sacking

Taking to Instagram just hours after the official club statement dropped, Van Dijk posted a photo of himself embracing his fellow countryman on the touchline, wearing the Champions tshirts after the Premier League win last season.

The captain added a heartfelt caption to express his appreciation for Slot’s impact in his debut season on Merseyside. The caption read: We’ll never forget winning the Premier League in our first season together. Thank you trainer, and best of luck to you and your family for the future.

Arne Slot lost the dressing room in the second season

His first campaign was a huge success as he delivered Premier League glory in style.

But the second season brought turbulence. Results dipped, performances became inconsistent, and the atmosphere within the training ground was reported to have soured.

Central to that deterioration was the falling out between Slot and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s most influential player and one of the greatest in the club’s history.

It started with Salah’s explosive interview in November after the game against Leeds, which then resulted in Slot dropping him from the the Champions League clash vs Inter.

The public feud continued when Salah, after announcing he would leave the club at the end of the season, expressed his concerns over Liverpool’s deteriorating culture behind the scenes.

While Salah’s words did not seem like he was attacking anyone, Slot did not see it that way and responded in the press conference ahead of the Chelsea game last month, aiming a jibe at the Egyptian.

The last nail in the coffin was Salah’s social media post after Aston Villa defeat where he shared his concerns about the club’s future once again, emphasizing that the club needs to return to playing the ‘heavy metal football’.

The post was liked by a number of Liverpool players, which indicated that Slot had truly lost the dressing room.

Salah’s post ended up playing a key factor in FSG’s decision to let go of the manager after the season as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.