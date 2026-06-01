(Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak scored a stunning solo goal for Sweden during their 3-1 defeat to Norway, providing a rare individual highlight in an otherwise frustrating international break for the Swedes and a timely reminder of the 26-year-old’s world-class ability as he continues his return to fitness.

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Alexander Isak scores wonder goal vs Norway

Despite Sweden’s heavy defeat, Isak lit up the contest with a breathtaking individual effort, the kind of goal that underlines exactly why Liverpool parted with a British record fee to bring him to Anfield.

Collecting the ball near the half way line from a diagonal pass, Isak ran down the left hand side, showing quick footwork, before cutting inside and curling one in the top right corner.

Alexander Isak pulls one back for Sweden ?? pic.twitter.com/HYV0wvZSwz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 1, 2026

THIS IS THE ISAK WE ARE GETTING NEXT SEASON pic.twitter.com/BuOK6SilHN — Anfield Crest (@AnfieldCrest) June 1, 2026

It was the sort of goal that reminds the world of Isak’s extraordinary talent: powerful, direct, and technically immaculate.

Isak had a difficult debut season at Liverpool

Isak’s wonder goal for Sweden comes in the context of one of the most turbulent debut seasons a Liverpool signing has ever experienced.

The Swede arrived at Anfield on Deadline Day in September 2025 after a drawn-out summer saga, with Liverpool eventually agreeing a fee reported at £125 million, breaking the British transfer record for the second time that same window, having already signed Florian Wirtz for a record fee as well.

The striker had forced his way out of Newcastle United, publicly stating that his relationship with the club “can’t continue,” after the Magpies refused to sanction a sale earlier in the window.

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But Isak struggled with fitness right from the start, arriving without a full pre-season and managed just three goals in 14 Premier League appearances before disaster struck in December.

In the process of scoring what looked to be the opener against Tottenham Hotspur on 20 December 2025, Micky van de Ven’s sliding challenge left Isak with a broken ankle and fibula.

He underwent surgery and was ruled out for almost the entirety of the remaining season.

The cruel timing robbed Liverpool of their marquee signing at precisely the moment he appeared to be finding form.

A further groin setback near the end of the season added insult to injury for the Swede and his club, leaving Isak with only a handful of appearances to show for a £125 million outlay in his debut campaign.

His performance for Sweden and that goal in particular will therefore be seen as a significant moment: proof that the player who lit up the Premier League for Newcastle, netting 23 goals in 34 games last season, is still very much capable of the extraordinary.

With Slot now sacked, it remains to be seen if the new manager will be able to unlock the Isak that scored for fun at Newcastle.