Bukayo Saka and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo during the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, Mikel Arteta wants to add more quality to the attacking unit, and the 28-year-old Spanish international could be an alternative to Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has not been at his best this season, and he has been linked with a move away from the London club.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona is prepared to sanction Olmo’s departure. They are going through financial difficulties, and a lucrative offer will be difficult to turn down. The report claims that Arsenal could offer €60 million for the Spanish international.

Olmo has proven himself to be a quality performer in La Liga, and he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. He can operate as an attacking midfielder, in wide areas, and as a second striker. His versatility would be a huge bonus for Arsenal if they can get the deal done. He can score goals and create opportunities for his teammates.

Olmo has 18 goal contributions this season.

He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for Arsenal to snap him up. However, the deal is likely to depend on the player’s wishes. If he does not want to leave Barcelona, the Spanish club is unlikely to force him out of the club.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince the player to join. This could be an interesting opportunity for the player to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. He has proven himself in Germany and Spain. He could look to make his mark in English football as well.

Arsenal have won the Premier League title, and they will look to defend their domestic crown next season. They need to keep improving the team in order to do that.