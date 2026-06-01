Eddie Howe and Unai Emery (Photo by Stu Forster, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in signing Victor Munoz from Osasuna during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old attacker has been outstanding for the La Liga club, and he has attracted the attention of his former club, Real Madrid, as well. Munoz has 12 goal contributions this season.

Munoz came through the ranks at Real Madrid, but he had to leave in search of regular playing time. The move to Osasuna has worked out well, and he has been a key player for them. His performances in the Spanish League have helped him secure a place in Spain’s World Cup squad.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Premier League clubs are interested in securing his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they make an official offer to get the deal done. Real Madrid have an advantage in the race to sign the player because of a buyback clause inserted into his deal.

They will be able to sign the 22-year-old for a nominal fee because of the clause, and it remains to be seen what they decide.

If they are to lose Munoz in the summer, Osasuna would certainly prefer to sell him to Premier League clubs to recoup as much as possible for his signature. If he joins Real Madrid, they will have to let him leave for a nominal fee.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need more cutting-edge in the final third. The 22-year-old will add pace, flair, and unpredictability going forward. He could prove to be the ideal long-term acquisition for the club.

Newcastle have sanctioned Anthony Gordon’s departure to Barcelona, and they need to replace him properly. The 22-year-old Spanish international could be ideal for them.