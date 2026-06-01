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Crystal Palace are looking for a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner and have identified Sean Dyche as a target.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the former Nottingham Forest manager is on their radar. He was sacked by Nottingham Forest after just a few months on the job following a series of disappointing results, and he would be an underwhelming appointment for the Eagles.

Glasner has done a tremendous job at Crystal Palace, helping them win the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and the Europa League. They need someone of a similar calibre who can help them win trophies and punch above their weight.

Dyche has managed clubs like Everton and Burnley in the past, and his track record is hardly glittering. Crystal Palace will need to aim higher if they want to fight for trophies and compete in Europe. It remains to be seen who they end up with. They have also been linked with managers like Andoni Iraola and Pierre Sage.

Both managers would be more impressive options compared to Dyche. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Dyche will be desperate to return to management this summer, and the opportunity to take over at Crystal Palace will be exciting for him. However, the fans will certainly hope that the club can deliver a more ambitious appointment in the coming weeks.

They have quality players at their disposal, and the right manager could bring out the best in them.

There is no doubt that Dyche can be a useful addition for any team looking to survive in the top flight, but his reactive approach will not be a good fit for a team like Crystal Palace, who have the quality to play an impressive brand of football.