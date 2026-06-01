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Leeds United are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer, and they have identified Dmytro Riznyk from Shakhtar Donetsk as a target.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United are looking to bring in an established goalkeeper who can start for them every week.

Even though Karl Darlow is expected to sign a new contract with the club, he is in the twilight stages of his career, and Leeds do not want him to start every week. On the other hand, Lucas Perri has been quite inconsistent, and he has failed to convince the manager.

The 27-year-old Shakhtar goalkeeper could be the ideal acquisition. He has impressed with the Ukrainian outfit, and the player has 22 clean sheets to his name in all competitions.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Leeds United are looking to build a team capable of competing in the Premier League every year, and there is no doubt that Riznyk would help them improve. The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move on and join a big club. A move to the Premier League would be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career.

He has a contract with Shakhtar until the end of 2027, and they could be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose him for free next year. It would make sense for them to sell the player for a reasonable price this summer and properly replace him.