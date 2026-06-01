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Leeds United are looking to add more quality to the defensive unit, and they have identified Nathan Ake as a target.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Manchester City defender is a target for Bournemouth as well. It remains to be seen whether Leeds United can win the race for his signature. The Dutch defender has just 12 months left on his current contract, and Manchester City are willing to sanction his departure. They do not want to lose the player on a free transfer next year.

Ake has shown his quality in the Premier League with Bournemouth and Manchester City. He has the ability to succeed with Leeds United as well.

They need more quality at the back, and the 31-year-old can operate as a central defender as well as a left back. He has the quality and experience to help them improve. Apart from his ability as a defender, his winning experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for Leeds United. Ake has won four league titles with Manchester City.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the player in the coming weeks. He could be available for a reasonable fee because of his contract situation.

Leeds should do everything in their power to close the deal. If they can convince the defender to join the club, it could prove to be a coup for them.

They are looking to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League, and they need more quality and experience in the team. Signing a leader like Ake would be a step in the right direction. They should also add more depth to the attacking unit.