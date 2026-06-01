(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has revealed that talks are underway between Liverpool and Andoni Iraola as the Reds move swiftly to find Arne Slot’s replacement.

Following an end-of-season review that resulted in Slot’s sacking, Anfield officials have wasted no time initiating their search for a fresh tactical direction.

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According to renowned journalist Ben Jacobs, the wheels are already turning. Posting on X, Jacobs broke the news to eager supporters:

“Talks between Andoni Iraola and Liverpool are already underway and are expected to move quickly.”

Talks between Andoni Iraola and Liverpool are already underway and are expected to move quickly.?? pic.twitter.com/j7YX66AOht — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 1, 2026

Liverpool expected to move quickly for Andoni Iraola as talks begin

The decision to approach Iraola signals a calculated shift in philosophy for the Merseyside club.

After a disappointing fifth-place Premier League finish under Slot, FSG and the Anfield hierarchy are determined to establish a more front-foot, aggressive, and urgent style of football.

Iraola, who left Bournemouth at the end of a fine season, fits the tactical brief perfectly.

Known for his high-pressing, intense, and brave attacking setups on the south coast, the 43-year-old Spaniard is highly regarded across Europe.

Additionally, Iraola boasts a strong pre-existing relationship with Liverpool’s Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, the man who originally brought him to Bournemouth.

This familiarity is expected to dramatically accelerate negotiations, as Liverpool aim to secure their main target early to avoid overshadowing crucial pre-season preparations.

Hoeness and Sage still in contention at LFC as per Sky Sports

While Iraola has firmly established himself as the frontrunner, Liverpool are keeping their options open and thoroughly assessing the market.

Reports from Sky Sports states that VfB Stuttgart’s highly-rated manager Sebastian Hoeness remains firmly in the conversation after turning heads in the Bundesliga with his progressive style.

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Additionally, RC Lens boss Pierre Sage has emerged as an outside contender. The Frenchman recently expressed his lifelong dream of managing at Anfield, keeping his hat firmly in the ring.

However, with formal talks with Iraola already progressing at pace, it remains the Spaniard’s job to lose.